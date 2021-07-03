We have floods of immigrants entering the country illegally with the federal government’s blessing. We have a school board in Virginia taking a teacher to the state Supreme Court because he won a case against them for simply exercising his Constitutional First Amendment rights. We have radical letters to the editor in the Frederick News-Post from obviously radical, full-of-nonsense people.
We have support for critical race theory, a radical and destructive process that will fill our children and others with things simply not true and are aimed at hurting our country. We have those that “put down” the Bible and the Constitution through pure ignorance of what both of those brilliant pieces of literature stand for, a life of salvation and a country that grew to the greatest ever.
We have people in the highly honored House of Representatives that are against our country with statements full of destructive thoughts and supporting deeds. We need to remove them from office in the national election next year. We have “social media” that has grown too large, headed by people that do not support our Constitution. Congress must reduce these organizations to several companies that will promote competition.
America is on a steepening slide away from the greatest country ever. Any American, regardless of party affiliation, must start now to take issue with anyone they know, see or read about that is in any way trying to change America to a country different from our Constitution, Bill of Rights, laws and ideals. With the lack of government care for America and its citizens in many states that are defunding the police and getting a significant rise in crime, a grassroots retort needs to be instituted by all legal means possible. This recently occurred in New Jersey when a school board was going to take all holiday names off the calendar and replace them with “day off.” The citizens rebelled and the school board obeyed.
I am absolutely not talking about gloom and doom in this letter as some will accuse me of. I am saying America is being attacked from within and the only way to defeat that is a groundswell of all American citizens, including a vote against the attackers next year.
