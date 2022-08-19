The County Council District 3 Democratic nominee for the Fall general election will be selected by the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee (DCC). This is because the leading vote getter, currently ahead by a single vote, was disqualified by a judge for failing to meet the residency requirement.
The DCC must remember one of the most sacred, fundamental values in our American democracy: one citizen, one vote. The candidate with the most votes, not legally disqualified, should be allowed to move forward.
The DCC has the power to affirm the will of the voters. They must not fail to do so. No matter how tempting it may be, they must not invalidate approximately 2,300 legitimately cast votes. The primary election took place. The votes were cast and counted. The people have selected our nominee.
In making my argument, I have not used the names of the candidates because it is not about the candidates. It is about the process. To preserve democracy, we must relentlessly cherish its principles. If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.
I just felt sorry for everyone involved. Another judge might have ruled differently. The one-year rule needs to be clarified because until the USA is minority-majority everywhere, there will be questions.
