The County Council District 3 Democratic nominee for the Fall general election will be selected by the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee (DCC). This is because the leading vote getter, currently ahead by a single vote, was disqualified by a judge for failing to meet the residency requirement.

The DCC must remember one of the most sacred, fundamental values in our American democracy: one citizen, one vote. The candidate with the most votes, not legally disqualified, should be allowed to move forward.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I just felt sorry for everyone involved. Another judge might have ruled differently. The one-year rule needs to be clarified because until the USA is minority-majority everywhere, there will be questions.

