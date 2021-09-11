I am amazed that we are willing to send our children back to school — putting them, the teachers, the support staff, and others at risk for COVID. Yet we have not gone back to work ourselves.
Why is it OK to put our most precious gifts at risk but we have not gone back to work. There are still those working from home, there are still those conducting meetings from home. Our adult workforce has yet to get back to work.
Our children under 12 are unable to be vaccinated and we want to risk their health? Frederick County Public Schools metrics show that since Aug. 06, there have been a total of 103 reported cases of COVID between staff and students, and this is just the reported cases.
Now, do not get me wrong, I am all for going back to school and getting back to some kind of normal. But why is the workforce still for the most part given the choice to work from home? The excuse they use is that they cannot maintain distance in the workplace. But we can put 20-25 kids in a classroom with a teacher.
We need to stop the freebies and get people back to work. Employers are struggling to maintain due to staff shortages. Suppliers are unable to meet the demands due to manpower shortages. Home improvement projects are on hold for months due to supply demands and manpower shortages. But President Biden and his administration continue to state that unemployment is on the downside and the economy is on the upside. Really? I have to wonder where he is, what fantasy world he is living in.
You can drive around Frederick County and find many “we are hiring” signs, but no one wants to go back to work. He continues to show his and his administration’s incompetence. Unfortunately, the greatest example of this is with the withdrawal of Kabul and the loss of life. As well as the war machines left behind to be used against Americans.
Get back to work, people. Our children and schools are doing so. President Biden wake up to what is really going on in the country.
Charles Hubbard
Middletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.