During my teenage years, I loved to go quail hunting with my father and his well-trained English setters.
When one of his setters smelled quail and stood rock still, pointing his nose in the direction of the scent, and a second dog spotted the first, that second dog would assume the same rock-solid stance, honoring the first dog’s point.
It was an amazing sight. Smart dogs.
Why can’t we be as smart when it comes to gun legislation?
I still own my father’s and my own semi-automatic shotguns capable of firing five rounds without reloading.
According to law, then and now, they still have a wooden plug in the loading mechanism restricting the number of shells that can be loaded at one time from five to three, to limit the number of times we could fire at a single covey rise. A legislated law.
But someone intent on shooting people can legally outfit themselves with an assault rifle capable of firing 30 to 100 rounds at and into people of any age by simply pulling the trigger with each shot and not having to reload the gun.
Should human targets be given at least the same chance as the members of a covey of quail? I think even my father’s dogs could figure that one out.
