Under the previous county administration, there was frequent secrecy in Frederick County dealings.
A notable instance was the secrecy surrounding county discussions with Amazon Web Services and with developer Tom Natelli. County officials failed repeatedly to comply fully with requirements of the Maryland Public Information Act, and continue to do so.
