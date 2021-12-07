Being in a hurry, which is the case far too often these days, I was leaving a meeting and stopped at Target to purchase some shaving gel. With only one item, I probably should have opted to use the self-checkout. Well, admittedly, I’m a bit stubborn there and watching me do their job and getting paid for it.
So here I go into the cashier-operated line. There are two ladies ahead of me, both with probably 15 or so items. One was being attended to and one was waiting ahead of me.
The lady just ahead of me turned and noticed I had only one item and promptly offered me to go ahead of her. Then to my surprise, the lady currently being attended to looked back and said hand me that item. She handed it to the cashier and had the cashier ring it up as part of her purchase, then handed it back to me and said Merry Christmas.
To say the least, I was pleasantly surprised. I offered her cash to cover my purchase which she would not accept.
This is a true feeling of the Christmas spirit. An enormous ‘thank you” to these two wonderful people. You made my day.
Herb fogle
Frederick
Nice and timely story Mr. Fogle.
Herb,
Great letter. One advantage of living in a small community is that occurrences like these are more often the rule than the exception. No doubt from your acknowledgement and appreciation of the gesture you will be the person in the front of the line next time. Merry Christmas.
