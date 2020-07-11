My idea is to take down all statues and monuments named for people or groups of people.
No buildings should be named after any person. These would include schools, hospitals, sports stadiums, etc. No sports teams shall have a nickname, the only name would be the city in which they are located. Washington could be a problem. These would also include colleges, minor league or semi-pro teams.
All streets and highways would not be named after people. This is just a start. Maybe this will keep people from being offended for now. History should not be taught in schools. It seems everyone wants to change it the way they want it viewed not what happened — good or bad. Maybe this would work for a while. Just an idea.
David Weddle
Frederick
