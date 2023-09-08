I have a solution for the military recruitment situation.

Require all residents of the United States of America between ages 18 and 25 to perform two years of mandatory service (military or civilian) for their country.

gary4books
gary4books

A good idea, if properly formulated and supervised.

artandarchitecture

Stop fighting and dying and killing others to strengthen/expand Israel's might.

'''U.S. Government''' won't even defend American borders.

icymi--

Watch Neocon Gen. Wes Clark: "We're going to 'take out' 7 countries 5 years: Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somolia, Sudan, and Iran." (2 min vid:)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4qvWFH2jOiPo/

artandarchitecture

that : ) emoji was not intentional

Riptide262

Our political leaders are too willing to commit our military for political gains to justify a draft. Our military has consistently answered the call to serve when and where ordered. Our politicians have consistently ordered them to serve in ill-conceived conflicts and in situations where there is no exit strategy.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Ohhhhhh We wouldn’t get along. I’m still miffed my friend was drafted as a college student (part time while working was all he could afford) and the only boy in his family. Ten weeks later, wham! Vietnam.

shiftless88

How would this help the military recruiting issue? Do you think that the people would choose military over civilian service?

TrekMan

Some European countries require service of some form and it works really well!!

