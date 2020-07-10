As if the country needed another issue with which to deal, it now appears that we may be facing a significant increase in the drug epidemic. National reporting by the Washington Post, American Medical Society and others have indicated that there has been a significant increase in the number of illicit substance abuse-related overdoses since the beginning of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office recently indicated that there were 32 opioid related overdose deaths for the first six months of 2020. These, if projected to the end of the year to 64, would result in a 31 percent increase compared to the 2019 total of 49. Also reported, the June 2020 opioid-related overdose deaths of 32 were 23 percent higher when compared to the 26 in June 2019.
On one hand, those who abuse one or more of a whole range of substances, including alcohol, compromise their immune systems depending on the type of substance, the amount they are using, how it is being ingested. This compromise to their immune system, just like chronic disease, makes them more susceptible to infections of all types, including COVID-19.
On the other hand, most people have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19 and have had significant additional stress added to their lives. The psychological effect of this additional stress, not unlike PTSD, increases any existing genetic and other environmental risks that they already may have for substance abuse as well as for mental health problems.
So, what to do? The first is to become more self-aware of these increased risks and the factors influencing our behavior, and thus our physical and mental health. Each of our situations are different so one size does not fit all. Self-awareness based upon thinking about each of our unique individual circumstances and health risks is a good start. It is the basis for reaching sounder decisions that will help us maintain control of our health and lives in these difficult times.
The national, state and local health departments, criminal justice systems, departments of education, the medical system and many others are doing heroic work on the front lines during these difficult times. We can also do our share, by giving help to, and accepting help from, others. We are in this together.
