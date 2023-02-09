Rich in history, Frederick County has wide-ranging historic structures, landscapes, rural roads, and agricultural elements.
In addition to the numerous organizations and nonprofits, museums and private properties exhibiting efforts at historic preservation, Frederick County administers a Historic Preservation program, of which I am a commission member, and which needs the support of many local advocates and professionals in the fields of preservation to carry out its mission and provide leadership.
I had long been involved as a citizen interested in these activities, served on boards and learned from professionals in the fields of historic preservation and archaeology. But I hesitated to consider myself prepared to delve into the specific regulations and decisions involved in assessing historic properties and sites. I had no credentialed education or expertise in the field.
I was encouraged to join by others with long-standing expertise, but it was not until I joined the commission and immersed myself in its considerations and the application of national, state and local guidelines that I gained confidence in applying regulations. I now take pride in working alongside professionals and other volunteers who take on that responsibility.
We need more local citizens to apply to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission. Your background and credentials can include architecture, preservation, historic trades, archaeology, landscape protection and history.
Frederick County has made significant progress in historic preservation over two decades, through visual surveys of historic properties, developing preservation guidelines and creating a historic properties registry that property owners request to be listed upon and follow its standards.
The requirements for historic properties come with advantages, such as cost investments that yield dividends in property values and historic tax credit programs. The county’s recent historic grant funding is helping owners pay for historic preservation of their structures.
A draft of a rural historic district moving toward County Council consideration would add historic elements protection to nearly 1,200 acres already in agricultural preservation. This is a first in Maryland, and potentially a model for national rural district protection. It would add a tool for land management, protecting resources, and attaining environmental sustainability.
Great work is being done in Frederick County, progressive actions that benefit us all and protect our best qualities as a community. Those who can contribute to the efforts should consider joining the Historic Preservation Commission and supporting its work.
