Please note that I use the title president out of respect for the office, not for you, as you have shown no respect for the office. Here we are a week from Election Day and you are acting like a dictator, not a president. Surely, with even your dangerously little knowledge of the world, you must know that it is dictators who lock up their political opponents, especially when their opponent is clearly more popular than they are.
Instead of addressing the numerous serious issues facing this country with your ideas for how to deal with them, you have your rabid base mindlessly chanting “Lock him up!" — referring to a man who is many, many, many times over a more conscientious public servant, a more statesmen-like leader, and a more thoughtful and compassionate human being than you will ever be. Maybe those qualities don’t mean anything to you, but I beg of you: If you can’t end your term with a modicum of respect for the office and the country, at least just face your defeat like a man, not a whining whimpering sore loser.
Trump will be a whining loser!
I wish, not assured, and above all, I don't want to see it. Shut cameras OFF and make it happen.
He was a whining winner last time, so, you’re probably correct.
The Biden syndicate is for real people. The lame stream media of course won't cover this because it would bury the left and the Bidenz. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunters-ex-partner-meeting-joe-biden-family-paranoid
JerryR: Citing Fox News as a source of truth and authenticity only shines a light on your personal biases and illegitimacy. Everything you say has been debunked, c'mon man, catch up.
And CNN and MSNBC are any better?? "C'mon Man, you ain't black if you don't vote for me!" Hahahaha!! The Biden syndicate is for real!! It'll all come out in the wash!
When....?? So far NOTHING, NADA, ZERO, ZILCH, WHEN COWS FLY, please JerryR, WHEN???
You're the only one talking about news outlets, and Fox news just peddles too scared people. They make money off of fear mongering, bottom line
Oh boy "Biden with a Z, not Biden with an S because Biden with a Z goes Zz not Sss." Apologies to Liza Minelli who if she read this might wonder WHY too
JerryR - another hopeless FoxBot.
People:
Do not, I repeat. DO NOT. Forget that this is who frederick county Sherf Chuck Trumpkins proudly supports. Giddy Up.
I heard Trump said he might leave the country if he loses. Good riddance. He should take care to pick a place that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the US, because the New York AG will be coming for him and his boys. Orange man in orange jump suit.
Yes. Because he knows he’s going to jail.
When the going gets tough, the Trumps walk out of interviews and brag like that was a good idea. Show me the healthcare plan.
Show me your tax returns.
Not sure what Planet this writer is living on but the biggest dictator in the history of our country was Barack Obama. Also, to call Joe Biden a statesman would be humorous if it was so irresponsible.
He’s on a sane planet, not like you on Planet of the Apes.
If Obama had been a dictator, he'd have locked up Trump and saved us all a lot of grief.
Good thought. [thumbup]
niceund - sit back and see how much hate and vitriol your comment generates from the lefty Dims.
[ninja]
A member of the hater tribe speaks up... Try to control yourself bosco, there's only seven days left...
You mean like calling those who disagree with you "lefty Dims." Mature, real mature..
“lefty Dims” is Hateful, Vitriolic name calling bosco. I just don’t believe that wasting hours and days and months and years of your life here on the FNP Opinion Forum spewing Racist, Hateful, Vitriolic feelings toward your fellow Americans who love America is a rational choice as a way to spend your short time on this Earth. Just sayin’. Peace.✌️
phy - [thumbup]
Community Organizer!! What the hell is that??? Most open administration in history...yeah, riiigghhtt! Joe Biden is as dirty as Obummer is - actually worse!! https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hunters-ex-partner-meeting-joe-biden-family-paranoid
And what do you do for a living JerryR?? Wash cars, shovel labor, how you making out on that $7.00 an hour job these days???
A mind on Fox is a terrible thing.
Jerry R - how many "handles" do you post under???
You clearly have no idea what a Dictator is. Trump is displaying some very clear Authoritarian qualities though
Olefool, nice try with the baiting…typical left wing nut. Go get a job!!
😂🤣😄😃😆🤪😹Go get a job??? What the heck does that mean??😹
niceund: Judging by these statements it's clear to me that you must be a recent migrant from some alternate sphere of reality. It's time for you haters to get over yourselves and try to join the human race. The only reason you have in your pea size brain to hate Obama is your hatred of all people black. So tell us, please... Do you hate the white part of Obama or the black???? Waiting....
Do you mean that rescuing America from a Depression and out of a Recession to hand Trump 6 years of a RISING ECONOMY makes Real President Barack Obama the biggest Dictator in History??? You might want to rethink that one niceund, that’s just a plain ol’ FOOLISH statement. Can you explain your thought process on that one?? What did Obama do that brought you to that conclusion??? There are some Mental Health Experts out there who are interested in your answer. Me too. Peace.✌️
Great letter
