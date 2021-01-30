Dear Michael,
In your Jan. 14 column "State leaders must demonstrate bipartisan leadership to restore peace" you stated, “...I can do better...All of us, myself included, are going to have to do better if we are going to save our democracy and once great nation.”
I agree with your reference to a “once great nation” since your hero has diminished our nation’s leadership stature during his tenure in the White House. However, your effort to lower the temperature and recover from our Trumpian hangover lacks a crucial ingredient. It lacks a clear mechanism to attain your goal.
Jeff Bezos said, "Good intentions never work, you need good mechanisms to make anything happen." To save our democracy we don’t need you to “try harder.” We need you to articulate and execute goals. Saying you’re going to try harder is the language of the lazy and insincere. You need mechanisms.
A true leader accepts responsibility for their actions, so I recommend your first mechanism is to hold yourself accountable. Your silence during months of bogus claims about election fraud was deafening. The facts are clear: the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to Chris Krebs, Donald Trump’s former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Anyone who has cast doubt on the validity of the 2020 election is a liar. Any leader who remained silent is a coward and devoid of a properly adjusted moral compass.
An enduring unity will not be possible without you and other Republicans taking responsibility for eroding truth. Failure to do so does far greater harm than any social media bubble or lack of civic engagement at the American Legion hall. Shared truth is the glue that holds democracy together.
Yes, dwindling civic engagement and social media contribute to division. Social media has leveraged human psychology for profit over truth. You and a vast majority of Republicans are responsible for feeding the social media beast through your actions, or inaction. Contrition now in light of the attack on the Capitol is appalling. Was it lack of courage or was it love of power that resulted in your silent approval of those who incited the seditious attack on our Capitol? To speak out now stinks of hypocrisy.
Without shared truth, the social division, polarization, and yes violence, will continue. I’m glad you want to do better. But start by being better. Request forgiveness for your deafening silence that allowed our Republic to be put at risk.
Sincerely, a former Republican, LGBTQ veteran, and your constituent
