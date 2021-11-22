I’m Becca Clark, and I’m the very proud sub of the year for 2021. This year, I have been working since the first day of school as a long-term sub in Tech Ed at Windsor Knolls Middle School, and I absolutely love my job, my school, my department, and my administration. They are the reason I’m working to do this job full-time sometime in the near future.
I started this journey because I saw a need, and I believe that doing nothing when you can help is a sin. That’s what I believe, and that’s why I help, and that’s why I am writing this letter. Because it’s the right thing to do.
This year, we need help and it is time for FCPS central office to do more. Kids are acting out from the stress of their first full 35 hour school week, and we don’t have enough support on the ground for them. We don’t have bus drivers to get them to school on time, cafeteria workers to feed them in 30 minutes or less, support staff to support them, or teachers who are able to focus their full attention on their craft. We need help.
As a long-term sub, I make $18.27 an hour. That is exactly 1/2 of what a first-year teacher makes, and I do the same work. I believe that if long-term subs were paid a little more, and were given benefits and treated as FCPS staff members, you could get more and better employees who would be more dedicated. It shows what you think we are worth.
I give some of my planning time to help out the cafeteria, because they are overwhelmed, and because it is the right thing to do. Our school serves 400 meals a day, with two staff members. It’s insane. If other staff members didn’t volunteer our time, our students would not be able to eat in time.
I believe that if you raise compensation for the cafeteria staff, you could get the workers we need. Again, it’s about worth.
And back to why we’re all here. The kids. They are so stressed, and it comes out in so many ways. Anger, stress, anxiety, withdrawal. This year is not normal. I really believe that these kids need one asynchronous day a week, so staff can catch up, and so the kids can decompress a little. Again, I think we are all worth a little grace this year.
The administration at my school is amazing. They are everywhere, filling gaps and lifting us up when they can. They need your help.
As always, I appreciate all you do. I know you have a lot of pressures on you as well. Thank you for your consideration.
Becca Clark
Frederick
Strip some of the high paying positions at the central office and use the money to pay benefits for instructional assistants and anyone else who works full time.
