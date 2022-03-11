I am responding to the March 3 comments by Dylan Diggs, a candidate for Frederick County Council at large. Mr. Diggs mourns the “loss” of the Amazon data center. However, agricultural land should not be lost to the installation of a data center.
If there is a place in Frederick County for data centers, it is on brownfields, such as the old Alcoa Plant. Then the new installation is a form of restoration. The promised economic benefit of such an industry is welcome if properly sited. Agricultural land such as the 600 acres along Interstate 270 in the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape should not become an industrial complex. Other agricultural land is equally unsuitable.
The Planning Commission was correct and courageous to approve the proposed changes to the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. I applaud its decision to restore the natural and historical Sugarloaf boundary along the west side of I-270 from the Montgomery County line north to the Monocacy River and Monocacy National Battlefield Park.
Data center hubs are not going away, and the community and the county should not relax our concerns or our land use rules and requirements. As an electric power engineer, I have managed high voltage construction projects. Transmission towers and transmission stations are not pleasing to the eye and have environmental impacts. Data centers are energy and water hogs. The infrastructure required will be massive and visually overpowering and should be located where adequate electric power and other infrastructure exists.
When we are approached by any business that insists upon secrecy and closed meetings from our elected officials, we must question its ability to fit into our community. We are worthy of much better treatment.
Frederick County has a low unemployment rate resulting from a diverse and balanced base of high-tech industry, business, academia, agriculture and government. Our budget is balanced, and our bond rating is the best possible. We do not need to upset this critical balance.
Frederick County can choose the businesses and industry we want to attract. Our desirability gives us the power to insist on new companies acting responsibly, honestly and transparently to achieve responsible growth. This time, the train wreck did not happen.
Elizabeth Law
Frederick
