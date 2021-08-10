It’s a shame for summers to go to waste. In search of things to do over the summer, I wanted to find something that would be relevant to my future; something that would have a lasting impact.
I came across a program offered by Yale. Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) is a two-week program that allows students to explore various disciplines at the hands of acclaimed experts. To be honest, I never figured that I could become associated with a big name such as Yale so early. I decided to apply, figuring that this would be an opportunity I simply couldn’t waive. I have nothing to lose — I thought to myself — and it is a good experience for preparing a college application. Approximately 45 days after submitting my application, I received an acceptance letter. My initial excitement was challenged with news that YYGS 2021 is offered in an online format.
Despite being virtual, YYGS proved to be far from mundane. This has undoubtedly been one of this year’s most compelling, intriguing and enjoyable experiences. Going into it, I was not sure what to expect; I had never attended something of the sort. Immediately, I was amazed by the diversity of students attending YYGS. I met people from Italy, Cameroon, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and numerous other countries. YYGS allowed me to meet new people with similar interests. These newfound friends brightened the atmosphere, some of whom I still stay in touch with.
Lectures and seminars on interesting and novel topics piqued my interest and led me into subtopics I had not previously explored. My personal favorite was on phantom pains, a phenomenon in which people who have lost their limbs occasionally experience sensations in the area where the limb once was. Turns out, this ailment can be cured with a simple mirror. The mentors and lecturers were kind and worked hard to create an engaging environment. I had plenty of chances to ask questions or discuss with peers.
The program also made sure the experience has long-lasting and broad effects. Organizers provided us with the opportunity to listen to an alumni panel; the alumni talked about their experiences at YYGS and, most importantly, their own initiatives that they started.
Interestingly, I could relate to the alumni since I created an initiative of my own last year. The Biomedical and Life Science Youth Society, or BLYS for short, founded in August 2020, is an educational platform dedicated to providing readily accessible study materials to students and hosting presentations featuring distinguished scientists. I was able to draw a few parallels between myself and the alumni, and, most importantly, feel that I am not alone and gain more confidence in leading my organization. Thus, I wish to follow the path of those alumni, which inspires me to grow my organization and put my best foot forward.
This would not have been possible without the efforts of YYGS organizers. Ultimately, the knowledge I gained and connections I made will stay with me far beyond the two weeks I spent at YYGS.
Seraphim Kozlov
Urbana
Seraphim Kozlov is a rising junior at Urbana High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.