Teaching is a profession difficult in normal conditions, misunderstood and often underappreciated, yet I am always amazed by the innovation, passion, and compassion educators bring to the job. Education is a calling that often provides an inordinate amount of social criticism and less financial compensation compared to similarly educated professionals in other careers.
Frederick County Public Schools teachers, administrators and support staff did the incredible over the past three weeks to bring their unbridled love of learning to over 40,000 students throughout the county. They created bitmoji classrooms, Kahoot learning games, sing-a-longs as well as more traditional lectures, seemingly reinventing themselves as graphic designers and computer programmers all while preparing to do their actual job of teaching our children. No amount of additional time prior to the start of the school year would have calmed every nerve or proved that educators were ready for this generational moment.
Yet, during the first weeks of the new school year, most students not only logged in to Schoology, but were engaged in lessons that in some regards finally brought the American education system into the 21st century. Were there connectivity issues and the occasional Google Meet/Schoology technology problems? Yes.
Most students, however, are able to “see” their classmates and teachers in a setting that more resembles the traditional expectations of school. As the mother of a kindergartner and second-grader, my greatest concern in the first weeks of school was that my children’s teachers created a virtual environment that fostered a love of learning and an excitement to return the next day and week. And that they did — and continue to do each day.
FCPS demands high expectations of itself, as does the current Board of Education; as well it should until every Frederick County student is able to access an education that provides them with as many opportunities as possible. As I look around the country and the beginning of school elsewhere, I am proud of the work of FCPS staff and know that as they always do, teachers, administrators, and support staff will adapt to meet the challenges faced by each student in our system.
I thank them for their effort, flexibility, and patience during this unprecedented start. I also thank the many parents, grandparents, and family members who are trouble-shooting technological issues and playing support roles on a daily basis. As we focus on the next steps of ensuring quality small group in-person instruction and enhanced virtual learning, a solution-oriented, positive, collaborative space for dialogue will undoubtedly help guide us to an even better post-pandemic school system.
Rae Gallagher is a current BOE member and candidate for re-election.
