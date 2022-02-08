The Frederick County Health Department recently projected that the case rate for COVID-19 would likely fall below 20 per 100,000 sometime during the week beginning Feb. 6. I saw no reference in the article on what data this projection was based on.
From what I have read in the News-Post and other sources, decisions regarding masking and other restrictions are based on the case rate, or the positivity rate, or the infection rate, or all or some combination of these data. Some prominent epidemiologists have called all of them “deeply flawed” for legitimate reasons. How many of the results of hundreds or even thousands of rapid tests, now more available than previously, have been reported to the health department? There is no way to know, and those unreported results could seriously skew the data being used for decisions on the restrictions imposed on our citizenry and our school children.
There is a better way. The Washington Post recently published an article on the analysis of wastewater treatment as a very accurate way of determining the extent of COVID-19 in communities. The article even featured a picture of the Frederick County water treatment plant off Monocacy Boulevard. An article in another respected newspaper also featured the benefits of wastewater treatment analysis.
If our health department is already using data from this technique to make decisions, good for them. If not, when will they start? Decisions on restrictions on the public must be based on accurate metrics. I am not convinced that this is now the case.
James Hubbard
Frederick
