The governors and mayors in many of our cities continue to let anarchy reign and seem helpless or don't want to stem the tide of this problem. It's time to put a stop to this now.
If they need to put these cities under martial law to stop this lawlessness then so be it.
The time for talking is over, we need action now to end anarchy in our cities. The protesters have gotten their message across and now is the time to let the due process of law take place.
The longer this violence goes on the less sympathetic people are going be toward the protest. This is from a Black woman's protest sign. "Not all Blacks are criminals: Not all whites are racists: Not all cops are bad: Ignorance comes in all colors."
We all need to remember that protest sign.
