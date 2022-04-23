I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gabriel Ascoli, a high school junior from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, for his thought-provoking column printed in last Friday’s Frederick News-Post. His well-written column addressed his concern that today’s students are not getting the information and discussion time they need to learn the truths about the Holocaust, and consequently, incidences of denial, stereotypical remarks, threats and antisemitism are on the rise. I would add that the same argument can be made for historical truth and discussion time in relation to slavery and our colonization of America.
History may very well repeat itself if we bury the past because it is too uncomfortable to speak of. Gabriel’s own family history, as well as the stories of other survivors, must be respected, preserved and shared in order to acknowledge the depth of suffering and loss caused by ignorance and hatred. These testimonies, along with the facts of our history, must be taught, however uncomfortable it may be. We do not need to protect our children from the truth. The truth is not a necessary evil. The truth is a necessity to prevent evil.
Cathleen Rogers
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.