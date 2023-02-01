Thurmont resident recently sent an unequivocal message to town leaders: Stop transforming our home into another Washington suburb.
The message was delivered through a 834 to 157 vote to reverse the annexation of some 16 acres of Frederick County into Thurmont town limits, which the town commissioners approved last year in a 3-2 vote.
The annexed land was to be used to build close to 200 town homes and other facilities, including a day care center and an assisted living home.
The landslide success of this effort proves that Thurmont leaders are not attuned to the wishes of residents they are supposed to represent.
In 2005, a survey of residents found that 86 percent valued Thurmont’s small-town atmosphere above all. This feedback was supposed to influence the process of Thurmont master plan revisions.
But when the updated plan was published in 2010, at least some specific wishes of residents were ignored, including widespread opposition to a planned development on Emmitsburg Road that was opposed in a 2006 petition signed by some 98 percent of area residents and at several boisterous town meetings.
The pre-2010 master plan foolishly designated the Emmitsburg Road area as suitable for medium density residential development, although many homes built there still suffer from periodic flooding.
The 2020 version of the plan does not reflect residents’ concerns, either, despite public meetings at which these concerns are voiced.
Master plan zoning designations are the lifeblood of developers, and have been used in Thurmont to push through project after project. The Emmitsburg Road development was finally approved last year despite almost 20 years of resident opposition.
Thurmont is slowly but surely losing its small-town atmosphere. The southern section of town is now dominated by car dealerships with huge parking lots, and new developments inexorably transforming the town.
Thurmont could be a great tourism destination for the Washington-Baltimore region. It sits at the junction of rolling farmland and the Catoctin Mountains.
The popular annual Colorfest confirms this potential, but the town has done little to make it a quality destination as gateway to the mountains.
One thing for sure, however: Weekend warriors and other visitors escaping urban and suburban sprawl will hardly be drawn to a town that looks just like the place they are trying to get a break from.
