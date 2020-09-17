Hi, my name is Iyo Stephensbailey, a recent graduate of Urbana High School. Though I am young, I am putting my wits to the test by running for Frederick County Council in 2022. I come from the Urbana area and I will be running against Mr. McKay (District 2) and other democratic challengers.
Some of the issues I want to tackle include climate change/air pollution, health care, and mental health in our children and adults.
Look, it doesn't take a genius to tell you that eventually the world will run out of oil. Frederick County and the nation, for that matter, should start a collaborative effort to reduce carbon emissions. My plan will start the process to have Frederick County switch completely to renewable energy by the year 2045. This will bring in a number of jobs to the county, will make us less reliable on a swinging international market, and will improve the overall health of the population.
For health care, I understand that many people often don't know what they are paying for and how much until it's time to pay. I propose forcing insurers to be upfront about their costs. This will allow the people to comparison shop when it comes to health care, which in turn will bring the prices down.
Lastly, I want to talk mental health. More specifically, child abuse and domestic violence. I understand this is a sensitive subject, but I recommend putting further limitations on the use of physical punishment or eliminating it completely. It's generally known that it is ineffective and can lead to certain mental troubles later on. On top of that, most of the time, physical punishment includes striking of areas that should remain private to the child.
I am open to discussion at any time. I want to build my campaign around three core values. Honesty, security and bridging. Bridging means that we would repair relationships between parties and seek action through compromise. Please let me know what you want done in the comments section below.
(1) comment
You have a very steep uphill battle if you are going up against Steve McKay. What does most of your stated agenda have to do with County government anyway? Focus on Frederick County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.