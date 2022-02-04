The 49th annual March for Life was held in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 21. Many were unable to attend this annual march so Frederick County Right to Life (FCRTL) decided to hold a prayer rally the same day and time as the D.C. march. More than 35 local residents held a peaceful rally on Thomas Johnson Drive in front of Planned Parenthood, praying for an end to Roe vs. Wade.
As for the D.C. march, FCRTL chartered a bus as did St. Michael's in Poplar Springs, St. Peter the Apostle in Libertytown and the seminarians from Mount St. Mary’s. Approximately 140 people from the Frederick area went to the D.C. rally. This peaceful gathering of more than 50,000 has grown to be the largest pro-life event in the world. Some years, several hundred thousand attended, despite the weather — one year in a blizzard, others in temperatures as low as 10 degrees.
John Miller
Frederick
