I read with amusement Miss Weller’s comments on the incident involving Kai Hagen and a sheriff’s deputy concerning a traffic stop (Two wrongs don’t make anyone right, July 26). I will not go into detail of the incident as I believe it has been throughly covered by the FNP.
In all of the coverage that I have read there hasn’t been any mention of politics and/or associated political parties of Mr. Hagen and Sheriff Jenkins.
Miss Weller inserts her disdain, hatred and extremely biased dislike of the Republican Party and anyone associated with it. I was expecting, and not surprised to read, that she had to bring President Trump’s name into her piece. She further goes on with more diatribe of Republicans “[serving] up lies and misinformation” and other allegations and that Republicans seldom talk about policies. Really? Seems like both parties have stated theirs policies, especially concerning the trillion dollars infrastructure proposal by the Democrats.
I believe once again that there is enough blame to be placed on both parties and their failure to get anything done in Washington except to continually get themselves re-elected to office.
Getting back to the initial topic of her piece, it makes me wonder what the hell has politics to do with a traffic stop. Perhaps one day Miss Weller can write a piece that is unbiased and that is not associated with the Republican Party or President Trump.
Me thinks not.
Brian DeLong
Mount Airy
