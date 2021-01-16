Donald Trump and his cult members just gave us a glimpse of how politics and democracy are conducted in dictatorships and in some third-world nations.
I am old enough to remember most of the last 80 years of our history. I have never before felt ashamed of being an American. I hope that we will quickly come together and Make America Great Again — like it was in 2015.
As the song says, God bless America — please.
