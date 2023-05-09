A story on page A1 on April 26 (“Report: More Md. households financially hurt in pandemic”) shows that many Maryland households are financially hurting, as shown in the findings of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report.
The findings are staggering and disturbing considering that the average rent in Maryland is soaring and the average car note in America is about $700 month.
Our neighbors are unable to buy groceries, pay rent and keep up with a car note. Medical bills are not included, yet.
Why is any politician in any department of any government supporting even the notion of cutting benefits to anyone, anywhere?
The Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit have been significantly scaled back. This is a tragedy and any political entity that endorses this should be held accountable — thrown out of office.
Why are Republicans in the House of Representatives trying to reduce any social benefits to anyone when there is so much need? Shame on them.
