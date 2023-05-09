A story on page A1 on April 26 (“Report: More Md. households financially hurt in pandemic”) shows that many Maryland households are financially hurting, as shown in the findings of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report.

The findings are staggering and disturbing considering that the average rent in Maryland is soaring and the average car note in America is about $700 month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription