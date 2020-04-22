A letter to the editor in your paper on April 15 written by Marie Reeves shows what I believe is a very anti-Trump bias. She is confused about whether or not he is pro-life.
He is indeed pro-life and pro-capital punishment. This position is not inconsistent.
The Bible is crystal clear that murderers should be put to death — both Testaments support this. This position was not revoked by Jesus or by anyone else in scripture.
Your paper does not approve of quoting verses from the Bible so I will just give one reference and readers can look it up if interested: Genesis 9:5-6
This statement was addressed to all mankind, long before the nation of Israel was created, and it is not a suggestion but a command.
Proper administration of the death penalty is an entirely different matter for another discussion.
Robert A. Miller
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.