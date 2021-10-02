The Saturday-Sunday editorial (Frederick's election problem) reminded me of this issue I supported when running for Frederick city alderman in 1969. So, I’ve been in support of changing the date for our city election for some time now!
However, I believe the city election should be held at the same time as the presidential election — but not to coincide with our state and county voting. Therefore, more people will vote. The ballot will be shorter.
So, let’s encourage our mayor and aldermen to change the date to support greater voter participation on issues that affect all of us who live in Frederick city.
Galen Clagett
Frederick
