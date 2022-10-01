Kudos to Jan Gardner for taking Ms. Katie Nash to task for her ethical deficiencies. I’ve known Jan for many years and have been at odds with some of her political views but never had reason to question her integrity. I give her credit for having the courage to stand up to someone from the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, which in my view is destroying the party. Many Democrats won’t dare do that for fear of getting challenged in a primary.
On the other hand, Ms. Nash epitomizes the hypocritical progressives trying to take over the Democratic Party at the local, state and national level. They talk about the rule of law, until it impacts them. They push defunding the police until they need public safety. They provide lip service to American workers about jobs but permit millions of illegal aliens (yes, that’s the legal term) to flood the job market, driving down wages for American workers. And they gleefully applaud forgiving student debt while slapping in the face all the working-class families that dutifully paid off their loans.
