Thank you to County Councilmen Steve McKay and Phil Dacey for trying to cut some costs for Frederick County citizens, realizing you will never succeed with a left-leaning, pay for everything council.
And let's not forget two school teachers on the council who will never vote for a cut in school spending.
The fox guarding the hen house, so to speak.
