Even though the need for basic life services is of primary concern, I would like to thank the Frederick News-Post for highlighting the public library system.
For those of us who depend on its diversions (books/DVDs/audio), it was sorely missed for a time this year, but I am so very thankful it is operating again under constraints of the pandemic.
Here at Taney Village all our books/puzzles etc. have mostly been under lock and key for the duration of the pandemic, so having our bookmobile return has been a true lifesaver for many. Shoutout to Chris Long, the driver and purveyor of all things logos and saving our sanity.
The FCPLs are doing a great job during the pandemic.
