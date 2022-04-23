Let me be among those who express appreciation for the thoughtful letter from Jim Lehmann, printed in the FNP Tuesday, April 19. Mr. Lehmann took the civil approach to presenting his views of the BOE meeting, and he expressed a position that some of the curricular items under discussion belong at home, not in school.
There are two aspects of his letter that I might wish to explore in that same civil tone.
First, the writer mentions “the societal acceptance of trans and gay lifestyles”. The notion that there is a “gay lifestyle” is a common misperception. An individual does not choose homosexuality; it is a condition of one’s birth, no more or less than red hair or left-handedness. The same is true for transgender individuals. This is not a choice, any more than being born Black or Canadian is. It is a fact of life. Many of us have these individuals in our families. Love them.
Second, Mr. Lehmann makes the statement that the classroom is no place to discuss these matters. This is more subtle. Public schools were initially established in order to have an informed citizenry, especially in the days of heavy immigration in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. To this end, instruction in daily life — such as civics classes and home economics — were included. Descriptions of family life in those days was rather staid (remember “run, Spot, run”?). We still want informed citizens, but the information now is much more varied. The old McGuffy reader never mentioned Black families, nor Italian or Irish. There were only well-mannered WASP nuclear families. That is not the USA of the 21st century, and classrooms should acknowledge that reality.
This does not suggest that this reality is “indoctrination,” any more than a civics class mentioning both Democrat and Republican parties would be. It is simply a recognition of the world in which we live. I suspect Mr. Lehmann might be open to discuss this. We should — all of us. I hope we do so in a civil fashion.
Jim McSherry
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.