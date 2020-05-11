In reference to the column from Martin Schram, I cannot believe that politics has come to this. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell opposes a "blue state bailout" in reference to New York's problems from the coronavirus.
His counter-proposal was to "let them declare bankruptcy." Florida's Republican Sen. Rick Scott, agreed with him, saying it's not right that we should have to bail them out.
In the same column, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that Florida and Kentucky get bailed out every year. Florida gets $30 billion more than it pays in federal taxes and Kentucky gets $37 billion more. New York pays $29 billion more in federal taxes than it gets back.
Seems like McConnell and Scott have double standards. I am really curious as to who gets the bulk of the funds in both states.
