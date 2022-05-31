Another spate of mass shootings and another outcry for gun control. It’s as predictable as snow in January. Yet, I can’t get over the feeling that the cause is deeper than guns. Something more basic has gone amiss in our society. Gun regulations are not the answer. They are part of the answer. Regulations that stop short of denying legitimate gun owners access to guns — laws that address registration, background checks, limits on magazine size and mandatory training — would mitigate the problem; it won’t solve the problem.
Growing up in Upper Michigan in the 1950s and 1960s meant growing up in gun culture. Hunting was endemic. Literally everybody had a gun, or several, at home. When you visited a friend during hunting season, as likely as not, there would be a gun leaning against the wall in the kitchen. We brought our guns to high school and kept them in the principal’s office so we could hunt on the way home. My dad taught me how to shoot when I was about 8. When I was 14 he bought me my first gun, a single-shot 16 gauge shotgun. When I turned 21, I legally bought a pistol. When I took it to the sheriff to register it he said: “Cliff, in Michigan you can legally carry this gun in a holster on your hip as long as it isn’t concealed. But, if you do that, I’m going to arrest you for disorderly conduct.” Message received. Behave yourself. My childhood was typical. Yet we didn’t have gun violence. It never crossed our minds that we should shoot someone who we were peeved at (we also left our doors unlocked when we were out, left our keys in the ignition switch and picked up hitchhikers).
So, what has gone amiss with our culture? Why do so many of us no longer value human life or respect the law or other people’s property? What has changed? Why has it changed? When we know the answer to that, we will know how to solve the problem of gun violence and mass shootings.
Clifford Cool
Frederick
Mr. Cool,
FYI. I still leave my keys in the car , do not lock my doors and pick up hitchhikers. I no longer own a gun but I did for years. More than anytime in my life I understand the increased fervor to protect the 2nd Amendment. Our country is deeply divided and with the likes of Adam Shiff, HRC, the DNC, and even our own Jamie Raskin, nefariously trying to overthrow a duly elected President it is understandable. Coupled with widespread media disinformation and censorship, the attacks on law enforcement and the general lawlessness at places like the border the desire is exacerbated and even more understandable, But…
An 18 year old, or 23 year old being able to walk into a gun shop and purchase a rapid fire weapon poses a problem. I would think the legitimate gun owners would understand this and help bolster their 2nd Amendment rights by standing behind some common sense restrictions centered on this public safety concern.
I would bet you did not own one in your childhood. Millions used one in the 70’s via Uncle Sam. The M16 was a blast and everyone wanted one after their service. But their widespread availability has become a serious problem
