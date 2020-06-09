I have a number of conservative friends who for the past three plus years have defended their president thusly: I wish he wouldn’t tweet so much; I wish he’d stop exaggerating (they really mean lying); sometimes he’s an idiot; I wish he’d stop bragging...but I care much more about what he does and I’m really into those tax cuts for corporations and the very wealthy and all of the conservative judges that Mitch is getting confirmed for him. And I really never could’ve voted for Hillary Clinton.
Maybe, just maybe, we’re getting close to the tipping point where they’re going to start saying that the tax cut and the judges just aren’t enough for having to put up with the antics of this really, really bad man. It looks like Jim Mattis, John Kelly and Lisa Murkowski are there and Mitt Romney has been there for a while. Possibly the rest of the senatorial sycophants will look at the cratering poll numbers along with the surreal photo-op and the strongman posturing and start thinking that their future and that of their party might be better served elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.