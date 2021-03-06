The pictures of school resource officers on the front page of the Feb. 27-28 Frederick News-Post should be troubling to both the community and the police. Here we have the contrast of middle school kids dutifully walking around a Frederick policeman who is armed for combat with the Russian or Chinese army.
Setting aside the enormous expense of this guy's outfit, what in the world is going on here? I assume his side arm has bullets. What are the rules of engagement, and is this policeman allowed to carry live ammo into a school setting?
When I did shore patrol in the Navy, we carried less armor into the French beer joints at the fleet landings when dealing with rowdy sailors.
If Frederick is insisting on maintaining this kind of offensive weaponry with SROs, I would suggest that they fill up the front part of their bullet-proof vest pockets with M&Ms. There are other ways of keeping our schools safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.