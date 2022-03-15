A Jan. 25 FNP article reported high school athletes pleading with the Board of Education for artificial turf (AT) playing fields at their schools. The argument was one of equity: Districts that can afford $900,000 enjoy an unequal advantage — year-round practice — while others don’t. We admire the call for equity for athletes across school districts, but adopting more AT fields is a deeply complex issue that involves multiple layers of cost-benefit analysis.
While players argued that AT surfaces would make play safer, the risks of playing on AT are high. University Hospitals Sports Medicine Institute showed players sustain 58 percent more injuries on AT: The high-friction materials impede pivoting, resulting in more knee injuries; sliding on AT results in turf burns and skin infections; harder surfaces result in worse injuries.
A Penn State study found that while natural grass playing fields heat up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit on sunny days, AT field temperatures rose to temperatures between 140 and 170 degrees. A Brigham Young University study revealed, “The surface temperature of the synthetic turf was 37° F higher than asphalt and 86.5° F hotter than natural turf.”
These studies raise serious health concerns, including dehydration and even heat stroke, especially when factoring in NOAA’s predictions for increasingly hotter summers in our region. Additionally, athletes risk chemical exposures to the toxic elements of infill in some AT.
The high costs of AT are not a one-time investment: FieldTurf, a leader in AT, suggests replacement every eight to 10 years for safety reasons, and retired AT materials commonly end up in landfills. Though touted as low maintenance, AT requires care to prevent compaction and to remove debris, pet waste, mold, bacteria and viruses. Long-term costs could very well be higher for AT, given the initial outlay, maintenance, disposal and replacement costs. While natural turf fields require maintenance (watering, pest control, soil enhancements, mowing), they can be a benefit to the ecosystem if properly installed and maintain. A thorough accounting is called for in any decision.
The environmental and health risks of AT are discussed in Frederick County’s Climate Response and Resilience Report, Vol. 1, p.75. Production of plastics, including artificial grass, plays a serious role in climate change and ecosystem degradation. Given our increasingly threatening and dangerous climate, we, the Multi-Faith Alliance of Climate Stewards urge all concerned parties to carefully research and weigh the long-term as well as short-term costs of the decisions regarding the use of AT versus natural turf: Our students’ futures depend on us!
Linda coyle
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.