We at Maryland Sierra Club Zero Waste applaud the recent letter to the editor (March 15) by Linda Coyle of the Multi-Faith Alliance of Climate Stewards. In it, she addressed the original FNP article about equity considerations of artificial turf playing fields in schools and raised significant questions about the safety of the fields to both human and environmental health.
We need to emphasize the environmental negatives associated with artificial turf, particularly the issues associated with its disposal. Synthetic turf playing fields have an average usable lifespan of eight to 10 years. According to the Synthetic Turf Council (STC), an average field is 80,000 square feet, comprising 40,000 pounds of mixed plastic turf and 400,000 pounds of infill (usually tire waste and silica sand). Based on an inventory assembled by the Sierra Club, there are at least 347 synthetic turf playing fields in Maryland, 17 in Frederick County, with a total of over 67,000 tons of infill and plastic turf.
While some materials may be landfilled, an unknown share of the millions of square feet of removed synthetic turf ends up in rural and urban stockpiles or dumped in the environment.
At present, the fate of this enormous and growing amount of plastic waste and infill in Maryland and the country is difficult, if not impossible, to track. Legislators in Annapolis are currently considering a bill (HB131/SB321) that would require a chain of custody for artificial turf, from installation to use, repurposing, recycling and disposal. A publicly disclosed chain of custody will serve as a deterrent for illegal dumping of used synthetic turf fields and as an incentive for proper disposal.
As Ms. Coyle so rightly pointed out in her letter, plastics increasingly threaten our environment. We urge the proponents of artificial turf for schools to carefully consider the environmental costs of such fields.
Kerri Hesley
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.