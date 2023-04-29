“Now imagine flying 3,000 miles with no rest, no refueling, and no water. Oh, and by the way, you weigh half an ounce and do this in 80 non-stop hours. The Blackpoll Warbler does this (plus an additional 4,500 miles) during its migration every fall.”
This blurb is part of a recent post from the Southern Maryland Audubon Society.
Now, imagine making this journey with the night sky brightened by human light pollution, disorienting your migration patterns that evolved over millennia, increasing your chances for a deadly collision with brightly lit buildings.
It’s a similar situation to the moths we’ve all seen hovering endlessly around a lit porch light exhausting themselves to death.
Indeed, artificial light at night (ALAN) is a serious threat to birds, moths and bats, as it disrupts their circadian rhythms and hinders their ability to migrate, feed and mate in darkness, as nature intended. Fireflies are especially prone to ALAN since they rely on darkness to signal for a mate.
Too much ALAN isn’t good for us, either.
According to the International Dark-Sky Association (www.darksky.org): “Glare from bright, unshielded lights actually decreases safety because it shines into our eyes and constricts our pupils. This can not only be blinding, it also makes it more difficult for our eyes to adjust to low-light conditions.”
Light that shines up in the sky makes it harder for us to see at night and is simply a waste of energy.
The city of Frederick is upgrading street lights across the city.
I’m calling on Mayor Michael O’Connor and Public Works Director Zack Kershner to select lighting that meets the IDA’s Fixture Seal of Approval criteria, which includes: fully shielded fixtures that direct light down to the ground, where it’s most beneficial; warm-toned (3000 Kelvin and lower) white light, amber light, or filtered LED light sources; and motion sensor lighting where appropriate.
Residents can also help reduce light pollution by switching to IDA-approved light fixtures and bulbs.
But the most obvious solution is to just turn off your outside lights if you really don’t need them, or put them on a motion sensor.
Believe it or not, we’ll all see better at night if we follow these best practices, and the stars will shine much brighter.
(1) comment
Better lights and directed lights can fix this problem. Most security cameras have their own lights; some are hard to see, while others turn on for motion. We ought to save energy and move into the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.