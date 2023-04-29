“Now imagine flying 3,000 miles with no rest, no refueling, and no water. Oh, and by the way, you weigh half an ounce and do this in 80 non-stop hours. The Blackpoll Warbler does this (plus an additional 4,500 miles) during its migration every fall.”

This blurb is part of a recent post from the Southern Maryland Audubon Society.

gary4books
Better lights and directed lights can fix this problem. Most security cameras have their own lights; some are hard to see, while others turn on for motion. We ought to save energy and move into the future.

