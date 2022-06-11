As we look forward to our next county election cycle, I am sure we all will reflect on the kind of leadership we need and want for the next phase of our county’s learning and growing.
As I consider our future, it seems to me that we would all benefit from a leader who actively listens to the county residents. A leader who enthusiastically engages with businesses wishing to move into Frederick County. A leader who listens to all the civic groups and organizations that make Frederick such a vibrant place to live, work and play. A leader who listens well to all the communities and constituents that create the collective richness we enjoy in Frederick County.
It seems to me we also would want someone who is a lifelong learner. A county executive who can continue to learn and grow as a person and as a leader of the community. A person who has solid, well-known values and uses those values to help the community learn and grow. One who can help us create a future together. As we now see the waning of COVID-19, we know we must be able to learn and grow when we face other crises. I think we want a leader who can do so — one who can learn and grow with us.
Finally, we should want a leader who serves the community — a servant Leader. This is a person who is driven by serving the community, helping the community learn and grow. Helping the community articulate its core values and beliefs. Helping the community understand the challenges we will face and helping the community work through those challenges. This is a leader whose only agenda is the betterment and well-being of the community we share.
When I was superintendent of schools here in Frederick County, I met a person who listened to colleagues and listened to the community. I met a person who was a continual learner who grew personally and professionally. I also met a servant leader — a leader who is devoted to the prosperity and livelihood of the citizens of Frederick County. I met a person who can listen, learn and lead. I met Daryl Boffman. I am proud to be able to support Daryl Boffman for your next county executive, our leader for the future of Frederick County.
Dr. Jack Dale
New Market
