I received a vile mailer from Michael Hough, the Republican candidate for county executive, targeting his opponent, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, a Democrat.
The vicious piece charges that Fitzwater knew about inexcusable abuse of disabled Frederick public school children but did nothing. This is untrue.
The Frederick County Public Schools system is managed by an elected independent board of education. Our County Council and county executive have no authority over the management of the school system, the board of education or the superintendent.
To charge that Fitzwater, a mother of two, a public school teacher and a public servant, would have known more than Hough, a state senator, is a cheap political stunt.
Hough is too extreme for Frederick County, whose citizens deserve an executive who will bring people together.
As many of us are receiving our mail-in ballots, let me warn voters. Hough is trying to rebrand himself as moderate. He is actually an extreme conservative.
In 2021, the American Conservative Union determined that he had the second highest lifetime conservative rating among current Maryland state senators.
He was honored by the Conservative Political Action Conference, the ultraconservative political action group. He said he was honored to be recognized for his "conservative principles."
Hough was U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s Frederick County presidential campaign chairman in 2016 and chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in Frederick County in 2020. He is too extreme for Frederick.
I have years of personal experience with Hough and his brand of campaigning that he is now using against Fitzwater.
For years, he worked with Alex Mooney, his boss, using the same campaign tactics. Hough is the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mooney.
The Frederick County executive does not have control to restrict development and to slow growth, which seems to be the mainstay of Hough’s campaign. Zoning decisions — in fact, all land-use decisions — are up to the County Council. Zoning is a legislative, not executive, function.
Frederick County families deserve Fitzwater. She is a proven and honest public servant who brings people together.
Hough has raised more than twice as much money as Fitzwater — much of it out-of-state and PAC money. That is why we see ceaseless negative cable TV ads and glossy multipage attack mailers from him.
Please pay attention to this critical election contest between the far-right extremist Hough and Fitzwater, a true public servant.
Hecht represented Frederick County for three terms in the Maryland House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.