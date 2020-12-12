I consider myself a reasonable man, a tolerable man, and one who tries to live with integrity. I have tried to remain silent as to our current president, but I am ashamed and saddened at his behavior.
At a time that Americans are dying daily at an alarming rate due to COVID-19, families are losing loved ones, doctors and nurses are exhausted, hospitals are filling up with patients, racial tensions are at their highest in years, unemployment is rampant, and families are struggling to even put food on the table, Donald Trump — in typical fashion — is consumed with contesting an election that is already over and decided.
He did not win and there is nothing that he can do to change that. America has spoken in 2020, just like it did in 2016 and decided to go in another direction. It is shameful that this president has decided to forego running the country and instead go on a singular mission to try and save his legacy.
While America suffers, he continues to urge his lawyers to waste taxpayers’ dollars to further support an absurd notion of voter fraud simply because he did not win the election. Maybe if he had addressed the virus instead of ignoring it, not only would we have saved lives, but he might have also gained a second term.
For those of you still following this sham of a leader, please stop drinking the Kool-Aid and ask yourselves, “What has this man really done for me to continue to support him?” You might possibly find that the answer is “nothing” — as it has always been all about him.
Walter Rose
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.