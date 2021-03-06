I am the parent of a seventh-grader at West Frederick Middle School. The SRO program helps keep our kids safe and is an excellent example of community policing.
When my child was in sixth grade, the school resource officer gave a presentation to the PTA about the dangers of phone apps and social media. He showed how these can be abused by kids and how predators can use them to exploit children. He also showed how parents can protect their kids.
This year, the SRO talked about how his own difficulties in school help him build rapport with kids who may be going through difficult times. He also talked about how his involvement with police LGBT support groups help him support LGBT kids, who are often bullied.
The article, The SRO debate, Feb. 27-28, would have been more balanced had it included the views of parents rather than just "activists" whose actual connection to Frederick County Public Schools was left unexplained.
