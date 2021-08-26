This is in reply to the suggestion by Marilyn Uchino (Refusing the vaccine should have consequences, Aug. 14) that those in the unvaccinated population be denied medical care/hospitalization if diagnosed with COVID.
First, a large percentage of those not vaccinated are deferring vs. refusing, awaiting a safe, true vaccine to be developed, often because of existing health issues.
Secondly, what about those who eat junk food? Should they be denied cardiac care, dialysis from resultant type 2 diabetes, knee replacement due to inflammation and/or obesity? How about those who engage is dangerous activities e.g. motorcycling, bicycling, rock climbing? Should they be refused neuro/orthopedic care in the event of an accident?
The list could go on ad nauseam but you get the idea (hopefully). I pay for medical insurance and expect medical care whether I’m vaccinated or not. Your suggestion is scary, and frankly, poorly thought out.
Lois Koontz
Frederick
(9) comments
https://images.dailykos.com/images/968175/large/Covid_Can_Fix_Stupid.jpg?1626818183
I'm not going to possibly get diabetes because you eat junk food. My dad isnot going to get his knees replaced because you're obese. My kids arenot going to get liver disease because you drink too much. My elderly neighbor is not going to break his back because you go rock climbing. See the difference? And what's this nonsense about a "true" vaccine? You're endangering everyone around you because you read some misinformation on facebook or heard it on infowars. If that's the case, I'm OK with you being the end of the line for medical care.
Let me clarify, if you're eligible for the vaccine, choose to be unvaccinated, AND have Covid symtoms, I don't mind you being at the end of the line.
Thanks to people like the letter writer, I see no end in sight to COVID. I suppose that in this person's eyes, there will never be a "true" vaccine. I don't like my health insurance bankrolling the ignorant decisions of others. The anti-vaxers should go to the end of the line. Get the vaccination!
"...awaiting a safe, true vaccine to be developed..." Huh?
And YOU get some cattle deworming pills, and YOU get some cattle deworming pills and YOU get some……
You can’t fix stupid.
COVID: Hold my beer.
I'm at a loss for words. Such a sad excuse...
Waiting....and while you are waiting around for a vaccine that is proven safe, you drive on unsafe highways and take part in many more activities that are far more dangerous than this BILLION+ DOSE vaccine that has been safe and now FDA approved has ever been. Safe? COVID has far worse odds for killing you or disabling you, and causing a mountain of bills you'll never be able to pay than what the odds are for something serious happening that isn't happening already in the general unvaccinated population. By the way, I have a safe bridge for sale if you want it. Bargain basement pricing. Guaranteed safe.
Waiting for a "safe, true vaccine."
I think I see where you're coming from, and it's not a position i'd encourage others to rely on. A "true" vaccine? What the heck is that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.