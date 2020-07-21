On the front page of the July 14 edition of The Frederick News-Post, there was a story that talked about the support and opposition to the current sheriff's office. I have no intention in this letter of taking a side in this discussion.
However, I do wonder how individuals reacted to the two headlines introducing the two sides to the discussion. In light of the fact that both sides of the discussion were written by the same author, my first reaction after reading both articles was to wonder how the author chose the headline. The headline of the article in support stated that residents show support for the sheriff's office while the headline of the article in opposition stated that dozens gathered in opposition.
One could reasonably assume from the headlines that the residents of the county, in large part, supported the sheriff's office while one could assume that only dozens of residents were in opposition to the office. Upon further reading, it is interesting that the article states that roughly 50 people showed support, while 50-60 people voiced their opposition. Wouldn't it have been more accurate for the headline to state that opinion was closely divided between the two groups? Just asking.
(1) comment
I have no intention of posting my opinion of this opinion. But if I did, then I would. Maybe...
