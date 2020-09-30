As a mom of three (soon to be four) kids in Frederick County Public Schools, I am invested in the success and progress of Frederick County’s Board of Education. Having lived here for 11 years, it may seem like the kind of place where, when it comes to quality education, we can “set it and forget it.” We live in this county because the school district is good, and the school district is good because like-minded people dutifully pay their taxes with the understanding that thriving schools make a prosperous way of life for all of us.
However, the Board of Education has always faced and will continue to face important decisions that shape the way our kids learn and experience public education. Let’s make our investment worthwhile and build a board that will move our kids forward as participants in our community and leaders of the future. David Bass will be an essential part of that board.
The board will have to shape education as we transition back to face-to-face learning. Expectations of educators, students, and even facilities services are changing because of the current pandemic. Expectations of administrators, curriculum specialists, and SROs (school resource officers) are changing because of the current social unrest. David Bass does not take any of this lightly and, when posed with difficult changes, seeks out knowledge, research, and multiple perspectives.
With David Bass on the Board of Education, our students will benefit from his open minded approach to problem solving. He does not come to policy conclusions based on anecdotes or personal experience alone. He seeks out research and experts to form opinions, not confirm those he’s already made. He asks questions and weighs truths. David Bass is not afraid of differing points of view, and in his pursuit of lifelong learning, he will serve us and our children well. Vote for David Bass for Frederick County Board of Education.
