As a lifelong practicing Catholic, when I hear Joe Biden claim to be a practicing Catholic, I have to believe that he is either mentally unstable or a hypocrite. This gives me three reasons to vote for Trump: the Republican Party platform compared to the Democratic Party platform, Trump’s accomplishments which the liberal media downplay and Biden’s incompetence and/or untrustworthiness.
In any case, we appear to be in the last stage of a 100-year spiritual war in this country that began in earnest around the time I was born. At 88, I’m old enough to have witnessed this nation's foundation transition from an integral and solitary Christian humanism to a selective and seductive secular humanism that has even influenced many Catholics. Secular humanism holds that those in power can make their own rules apart from God while Christian humanism holds to innate rules that come from an involved Creator. This election could be a climactic moment in that war.
If Trump wins, the war will no doubt continue, but we will at least have a chance of not learning the hard way that secular humanism is a curse. If Biden wins, the war will be over. He will conveniently be declared incompetent after a year or more and his like-minded successors will eventually prove that freedom apart from God is an insidious form of slavery.
