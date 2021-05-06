This coming fall, we again have elections to prepare for: Frederick city elections no less. While those of us who do not live within Frederick city limits are ineligible to vote, we all depend on a well-governed and progressive beating heart of our county.
In the eight years my wife and I have lived in Frederick County, we have made numerous trips to Frederick city for our essentials as well as entertainment, and it has been very clear that the mayoral governance and leadership has fallen into disrepair. In fact, so little has happened that one wonders if Frederick has any mayoral leadership at all.
While no one is perfect, it seems the only time we are aware of the mayor is when we discover Monocacy Boulevard construction is not being supervised, airport construction is not moving, a downtown conference center is dead in the water, damaging personnel guidelines are allowed to exist or city funds are spent on an un-vetted logo, to name a few.
Speaking of water, parts of Frederick are very vulnerable to storms and yet nothing to correct this appears to be happening.
Where is the vision? Where is the energy? Perhaps this lack of leadership can be corrected by the voters this fall.
