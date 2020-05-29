As we continue to keep our children safe from COVID-19 during the summer months, in which children will continue to spend more time at home than usual, it is important that we also prioritize keeping them safe in their homes.
An estimated 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in a household with at least one gun that is stored loaded and unlocked. It is up to us as adults to make sure guns are securely stored so that curious children and vulnerable teens cannot get ahold of them. And for those who do not own guns, we need to make sure our community is aware of the precautions we should take while kids are at home, especially when it comes to securing guns. Guns should be store unloaded and locked. Ammunition should be stored and locked separately.
There’s a lot that parents and caregivers are juggling as we all deal with keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. But we cannot wait for another completely preventable, unintentional shooting by a child or a teen dying by gun suicide to be the wake-up call. We all need to take action now.
For more info on keeping children safe, go to: besmartforkids.org.
