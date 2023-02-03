Any police chief, sheriff or leader in the field surprised by Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police does not fully understand their profession. The event in Memphis was shocking, but not surprising.
The late New York City Police Chief John Timoney said it best: “Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it ... and those who study policing know we don’t study history.”
Problem-oriented policing tries to identify the underlying or root cause of a problem and address it, eliminating repeat calls for service or interrupting a crime pattern.
History says the root cause of Tyre Nichols’ death has not been addressed. Experts, pundits and politicians of today are no more likely to address the problem than those of the past, unless they identify police subculture as the root cause.
The 1931 Wickersham Commission produced the first-ever report on police brutality, “Lawlessness in Law Enforcement,” outlining widespread physical brutality, prolonged detention, and coerced confessions.
The Kerner Commission’s Report in March 1968 that followed riots in the 1960s, the “Task Force Report: The Police” published by the Task Force on Police from the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice in 1967, and the 1972 Attorney General’s First Annual Report all reached similar conclusions and recommended change. Each contained recommendations for reforms to improve policing and prevent the kind of incident that took place in Memphis.
Here we are again, though. We still see the same recommendations that attempt to influence issues on the margins without addressing the root cause by taking a more global view of the problem.
As long as police chiefs and sheriffs recruit and hire officers in the spirit of adventure and not the spirit of service; as long as they send them to police academies patterned after military boot camps, and dress them in black battle dress uniforms, then turn them loose with an “us versus them” outlook toward those they serve and protect, to prosecute the wars on crime, drugs, and terrorism, we will see the same kinds of incidents that took place in Memphis.
Editor’s note: Karl Bickel, who ran for Frederick County sheriff in 2022, is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice. He previously was second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and worked for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. He is a former assistant professor of criminal justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.