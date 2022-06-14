This letter was going to be about local government. I had it all planned out. I was going to talk about the details of the budget that begins on July 1. I was going to talk about agricultural preservation, schools, parks and libraries being constructed. But that will have to wait for another time. Because while I was writing that letter, I found out that a former Middletown High School student was killed in the mass shooting in Smithsburg. So I am going to put on my teacher hat instead.
I just finished my 34th year of teaching. The tragic event in Smithsburg wasn't in a school, but it happened to an MHS graduate, on top of what happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on top of what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, on top of what came within a whisker of happening at Catoctin, on top of, on top of, on top of ...
Since 1999, thinking about what I need to do for my students if we are in a mass shooting has been a daily occurrence. I repeat that: a daily occurrence. We do drills at school for it. I take all of my students on my own version of the drill on the first day of class. We talk about our options, and what we'll do if we know where the shooter is. I take my students to the exits, in case they don't know where they are.
I do this on the first day of school before my students have books, before we go over the curriculum, before we do anything besides taking roll. Why? Because if I don't do it then, it may be too late. This is about the worst possible way to start a new school year, which should be the beginning of a great journey together. But it is what I do, because I must.
Since the Supreme Court has decided that "a well regulated Militia" is not how the Second Amendment actually begins, I am not sure if any laws that restrict weapons will be upheld by the court. So next school year, I will once again begin by talking to my students about what we can do to make sure they survive.
Then I will hand out the books.
Jerry Donald is an at-large member of the Frederick County Council.
(1) comment
Mr.Donald,
Being proactive is wise. When we were in school we had continual drills related to bombing. For those who remember -getting under your desk and covering your head. Thankfully that is a distant memory.
Why? For the most part we live in a safe country. A country of free men that zealously guard our freedoms against power seeking governments and men, from without, , and from within. For that we hold the basic tenets of the 2nd amendment as non negotiable.
interesting that your letter is juxtaposed to Mr. Snaavly's. Do you hold daily lectures on the dangers of addictions? A far deadlier epidemic among our young than gun violence. That is not to minimize the potential for gun violence in your classroom. Just a perspective. Far more of your students will die from addiction than guns.
Many feel the current public education system is a greater threat to the safety of our children than guns.
